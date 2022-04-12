Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 111.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

