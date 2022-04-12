Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,003 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

