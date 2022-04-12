Clarius Group LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 26.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $272.42 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $252.60 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

