Clarius Group LLC Acquires 4,937 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after buying an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 82,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MUFG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MUFG opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.