CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CKISY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. CK Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $33.86.
CK Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CK Infrastructure (CKISY)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.