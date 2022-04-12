Citigroup Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $26.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.
IVZ stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. Invesco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71.
In other news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,349,650 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $396,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Invesco by 27.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $296,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Invesco (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.