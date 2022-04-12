Citigroup Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $26.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. Invesco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,349,650 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $396,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Invesco by 27.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $296,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.