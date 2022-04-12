Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.88, but opened at $51.73. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cisco Systems shares last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 188,965 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 235,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

