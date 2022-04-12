Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.91.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 29.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 399,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,055. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.