CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $173.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.53.

CIM Commercial Trust ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

