Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Decreased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Cigna by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI stock traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $256.54. 9,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.95 and a 200-day moving average of $224.15.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.