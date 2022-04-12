Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.54.

CDTX opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

