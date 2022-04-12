China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Up 792.0% in March

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,938,400 shares, an increase of 792.0% from the March 15th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.9 days.
OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $$2.51 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.25.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
