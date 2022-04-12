China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Up 792.0% in March

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,938,400 shares, an increase of 792.0% from the March 15th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.9 days.

OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $$2.51 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.25.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

