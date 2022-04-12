China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.87

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.
China Coal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Coal Energy (CCOZY)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.