Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 83,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,597,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,213,000 after acquiring an additional 343,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.80. 488,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,489,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.