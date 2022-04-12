Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Down to $35.29

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.29, but opened at $33.70. Chegg shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 23,805 shares traded.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -392.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after purchasing an additional 507,662 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,324,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

