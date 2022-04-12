Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE CMCM opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

