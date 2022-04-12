Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,601 shares of company stock worth $52,122,086 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

