Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Communities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 31.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 673,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $86.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

