Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CNTA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 115,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,692. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,370,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 795,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

