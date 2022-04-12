Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $8.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,846,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after buying an additional 2,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after buying an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,716,837 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.97. 11,855,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.