CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.32

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 74785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

