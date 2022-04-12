Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.04. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

