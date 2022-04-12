CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 86.7% in March

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBSC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,001. CB Scientific has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

CB Scientific, Inc provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

