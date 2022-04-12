Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CVCO stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.32. The stock had a trading volume of 53,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,755. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.83. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $196.46 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

