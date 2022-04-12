Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.49 Billion

Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.90 billion and the lowest is $13.02 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $11.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $57.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.24 billion to $59.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.27 billion to $66.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $216.77. 119,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,292. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.01. The company has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

