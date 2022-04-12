Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

CTLT opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.80. Catalent has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

