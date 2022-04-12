Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.
CTLT opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.80. Catalent has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
