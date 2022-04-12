Cat Token Price Down 30.8% This Week (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $5,549.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.61 or 0.00260637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

