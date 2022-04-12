Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Down 3.3%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.86 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 19,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 186,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $714.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.