Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Carter Bankshares worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $442.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.41%. Analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARE shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

