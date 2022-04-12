Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,878,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 124.8% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

