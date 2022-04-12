CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,384,000 after purchasing an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,094. CarMax has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.