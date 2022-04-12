CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.80.

Shares of CDNA opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 0.68. CareDx has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,112 shares of company stock worth $2,808,806 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CareDx by 263.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 92,286 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

