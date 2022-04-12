Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

STNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in StoneCo by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 73.0% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in StoneCo by 253.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 378,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.