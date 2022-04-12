Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
STNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.
STNE stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in StoneCo by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 73.0% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in StoneCo by 253.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 378,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.