CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Update

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CANL remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,730. CannLabs has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
