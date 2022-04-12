CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Update

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CANL remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,730. CannLabs has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Get CannLabs alerts:

About CannLabs (Get Rating)

CannLabs, Inc provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CannLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.