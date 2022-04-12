CanniMed Therapeutics (TSE:CMED) Shares Down 5.3%

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CMED – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.00 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 52,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 387,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.00.
About CanniMed Therapeutics (TSE:CMED)
