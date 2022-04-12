Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

CF opened at C$11.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$11.28 and a twelve month high of C$16.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$552.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

