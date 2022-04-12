Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will report $76.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $57.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $312.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $315.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $332.85 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Camtek stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Camtek (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.