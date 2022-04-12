Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $216,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,089,000 after buying an additional 444,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $153.74 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average is $163.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.