ByteNext One Day Volume Reaches $6,974.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $599,307.39 and $6,974.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.47 or 0.07564534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.07 or 1.00072264 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

