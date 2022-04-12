Brunilda Rios Sells 5,789 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.