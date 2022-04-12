Brunilda Rios Sells 5,789 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

