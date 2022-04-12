Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.68 Million

Analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) to post sales of $572.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.90 million. Bruker posted sales of $554.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 593,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,582. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95. Bruker has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.