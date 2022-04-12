Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.01. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

