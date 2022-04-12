Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

BKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKD stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 34,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.