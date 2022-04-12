Brokers Issue Forecasts for R1 RCM Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for R1 RCM in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the healthcare provider will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in R1 RCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in R1 RCM by 2,079.5% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 224,486 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 214,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

