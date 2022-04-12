Brokers Issue Forecasts for BP p.l.c.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

NYSE BP opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after buying an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $4,043,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after buying an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

