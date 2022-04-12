Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the company will earn $17.09 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

