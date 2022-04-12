Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Price Target at $236.46

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.08. 143,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $174.70 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

