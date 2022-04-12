Brokerages Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) PT at $80.00

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSE SWX opened at $78.69 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after buying an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,164,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

