Brokerages Set Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT at $22.21

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of SEMR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.12. 110,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,792. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. Semrush has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -556.00.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semrush will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

