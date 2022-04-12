Brokerages Set Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) PT at $55.67

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RANJY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.00 ($75.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.13) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Randstad stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.9849 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

